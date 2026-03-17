PITTSBURGH — Scattered snow showers are expected from time to time this afternoon with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.

PHOTOS: Snow showers coat Western Pennsylvania after spring-like weather

Snow showers will reduce visibility at times and continue to bring slippery spots to the area.

Track the rain and snow with our Interactive Radar

The Winter Weather Advisory continues for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette, along with our northern counties of Indiana, Clarion, Forest and Venango through 5 p.m.

Click here for the full list of school and business delays and closings.

Scattered snow showers reduce visibility in the area, with wind chills in the teens Winter Weather Alerts 3/17/2026 until 5 p.m. (WPXI/WPXI)

Very cold tonight with lows falling to the teens and wind chills will be near 10° to kick off Wednesday morning. Clouds are expected on Wednesday as below average highs in the upper 30s with afternoon wind chills in the 20s. A few snow showers are possible late Wednesday evening.

Back to average Thursday highs will be in the upper 40s with a chilly rain that will likely move through Thursday evening. Mostly cloudy and warmer Friday with highs in the 50s and a slight chance of a shower at night. Warmer marks are expected this weekend.

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