Adele to make acting debut in upcoming Tom Ford film

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The Grammy Award-winning singer will make her acting debut in "Cry to Heaven."
Adele: The 16-time Grammy Award winner will make her film debut in 2026. (Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)
Adele is saying hello to acting.

The 16-time Grammy Award winner will make her acting debut in filmmaker Tom Ford’s upcoming movie, “Cry to Heaven.”

Adele will be part of a star-studded cast that includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ciarán Hinds, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Owen Cooper, Daniel Quinn-Toye, Hunter Schafer, Josephine Thiesen, Thandiwe Newton, Theodore Pellerin, Daryl McCormack, Cassian Bilton, Hauk Hannenmann and Lux Pascal.

The film, which is in preproduction, is expected to be released in the fall of 2026.

Deadline was the first outlet to report the news.

Ford will direct, produce and write the adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1982 novel, which is set in 18th-century Italy. The plot features a Venetian noble and a castrated maestro from Calabria.

Ford is also financing the project and hopes to find a buyer after production is complete.

Ford, a fashion designer who launched his own brand after serving as creative director at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, made his directorial debut with 2009’s Academy Award-nominated “A Single Man.” His second film was “Nocturnal Animals” in 2016.

Adele, 37, said in July 2024 that she planned to step away from music after her Las Vegas residency ends. Her biggest hits include “Hello,” “Chasing Pavements,” “Rolling in the Deep” and the Oscar-winning “Skyfall.”

