FAA investigating after passenger tried to open cabin door during United Airlines flight

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal authorities are investigating after a passenger attempted to open an airplane cabin door, forcing a United Airlines flight bound for Houston to return to Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Indianapolis Airport Authority officials confirmed that the incident occurred on Flight 3989, WRTV reported. The Embraer E175LL plane operated by Mesa on behalf of United was headed to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to the television station.

A Mesa spokesperson told WRTV that approximately 15 minutes after takeoff from Indianapolis, the passenger stood up and “tried to move up the aisle” but was stopped by another passenger.

The Federal Aviation Administration shared an ATC.com transcript of the conversation between the pilot and air traffic control workers.

The pilot told air traffic controllers that “we have a belligerent passenger trying to open the cabin door, we have passengers trying to get him secured in a seat right now.”

The pilot requested permission to return to the Indianapolis airport, which was granted. The pilot added that “we’re gonna need law enforcement to meet us at the gate.”

The passenger was taken off the aircraft when the aircraft returned to Indianapolis, CNN reported. He was taken into custody by airport police.

The flight departed again from Indianapolis at 1:22 p.m. ET -- about 70 minutes after it returned to the airport -- and arrived in Houston about two hours later, WISH reported.

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