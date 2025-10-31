King Charles III strips prince title from Andrew, evicts him from Royal Lodge home

Prince Andrew is no longer entitled to use the title of prince after his brother, King Charles III, stripped his younger brother of not only his birthright but also his home at the Royal Lodge.

The decree was issued on Thursday, about two weeks after he was stripped of using his other titles and honors that had been conferred upon him, his official biography said.

The statement from the palace read:

“His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honors of Prince Andrew.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

The statement went on to say that Mountbatten Windsor, as he will be called, will no longer call the Royal Lodge his home.

“His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. "

The fall from the grace of the monarchy comes after years of denying he had sex with Virginia Giuffre, one of the women who was allegedly trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein. She was 17 at the time. A posthumous memoir was published this month. Giuffre had taken her life while living in Australia earlier this year, the AP reported.

Mountbatten Windsor had long denied the allegations he faced.

The king’s statement gave the allegations and the denials as the reason for the historic move.

"These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

What does the decree mean for Andrew, ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, daughters?

Mountbatten Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will have to move out of the 30-room sprawling lodge.

He is expected to move to the king’s estate at Sandringham.

The Telegraph said that it will be a major shakeup in what Mountbatten Windsor is used to, noting that for most of the year, there are only farmhands and staff at the estate outside of the busy Christmas season.

“It’s going to be a lonely life for him,” one source told The Telegraph. “It’s a working farm, so there are always people around, but they are staff, and he’s not someone who has a track record of being friendly with servants.

“I wouldn’t want to live there the whole time. It’s remote, there is the wind whipping in from The Wash, it’s cold and he will be pretty much stuck there. It does have a certain beauty, but life will be bleak for him.”

Royal biographer Anna Pasternak said that “being shut up in a 20,000 acre estate in Sandringham in Norfolk is going to be a pretty grim and lonely life for him,” according to The Telegraph.

It is expected that he will move after the Christmas celebrations, sometimes after the start of the New Year, according to the British publication.

As for Ferguson, she will have to make her own arrangements, The Washington Post reported.

The couple had been married in 1986, but 10 years later, in 1996, they divorced. Still, they have lived together at the Lodge since 2008, but in separate wings, according to In Style.

“We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We’re divorced to each other, not from each other. We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything. I’m proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit. Our bywords are communication, compromise, and compassion," Ferguson told Hello! in the past.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will retain their titles, the Post reported.

As for Mountbatten Windsor, he will always, of course, be the son of Queen Elizabeth II, but he will not be referred to as His Royal Highness." He also lost the use of the title Duke of York and the king will have to send royal warrants to remove his brother’s dukedom from Peerage Roll, the Post explained.

Everything that is happening to Mountbatten Windsor is historic.

The Telegraph reported that this "level of shame that has never occurred to any member of the Royal Family in living memory, let alone a man who is the king’s younger brother and eighth in line to the throne."

One thing that isn’t changing, at least for now, is that Mountbatten Windsor will remain in the line of succession.

There have been calls and legislation to remove him from the line that could make him king. He is currently eighth in line for the throne.

He follows:

Prince William Prince George Princess Charlotte Prince Louis Prince Harry Prince Archie Princess Lilibet

Royal.UK notes on its page about the line of succession: “The succession to the throne is regulated not only through descent, but also by Parliamentary statute.”

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, according to The Telegraph, “There are no plans … The Government is committed to using parliamentary time to improve the lives of working people" instead of removing the now-former prince from the line.

The BBC noted that it would be complicated to remove Mountbatten Windsor from the succession line, since it would need to have the consent of all 14 Commonwealth realms, including Australia and Canada.

Royal Holloway University constitutional expert Craig Prescott said that “might not be a box the Palace want to open” because it may give fuel to the call of doing away with the monarchy’s rule in those areas, the BBC explained.

0 of 35 Through the years Prince Charles, walking a Corgi, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and their nanny Mabel Anderson at Euston Station, London, UK, 8th August 1963. (Photo by Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Express/Getty Images) Through the years Prince Andrew attends a Battle Royal review of the troops of the Household Division at Long Valley, Aldershot, UK, 9th August 1971. (Photo by Les Lee/Daily Express/Getty Images) (Matt Green/Getty Images) Through the years Queen Elizabeth II disembarking a plane with her sons, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, UK, 26th July 1976. (Photo by Jones/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Evening Standard/Getty Images) Through the years Prince Andrew, Duke of York, in the US, 21st April 1984. (Photo by Steve Wood/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Steve Wood/Getty Images) Through the years Prince Andrew, Duke of York, steps out of a vehicle, UK, 11th December 1984. (Photo by Steve Wood/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Steve Wood/Getty Images) Through the years Princess Sarvath al-Hassan, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Queen Elizabeth II watch a polo match at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, UK, 14th July 1984. (Photo by R. Brigden/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (R. Brigden/Getty Images) Through the years Britain's Prince Andrew (L) tries out a Pogo personal digital assistant (PDA) with the help of Tim Critchley at the "Great Expectations" design exhibit opening October 16, 2001 at Grand Central Station in New York City. The exhibit showcases British business design and innovation. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Through the years Britain's Prince Andrew laughs before speaking at the "Great Expectations" design exhibit opening October 16, 2001 at Grand Central Station in New York City. The exhibit showcases British business design and innovation. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Through the years The Duke Of York, as the Queens representative, inspects the parade at The Royal Military Academy April 12, 2002 in Sandhurst, England during the 138th Sovereign's Parade were 172 officers received there commissions into the British Army. (Photo by Julian Herbert/Getty Images) (Julian Herbert/Getty Images) Through the years HRH Prince Andrew, Duke of York, reacts at the presentation of a hydrogen gas station after he arrived at the airport on April 5, 2005 in Munich, Germany. Prince Andrew arrived for a one day visit of Germany. (Photo by Jan Pitman/Getty Images) (Jan Pitman/Getty Images) Through the years Prince Andrew, Duke of York (R), gets a Maori greeting (Hongi) from the Minister of Defence Hon. Mark Burton during a Powhiri (welcome) and reviewing the parade at Linton Army base September 29, 2005 in Palmerston North, New Zealand. The Duke of York is in Palmerston North as part of a 5 day visit to New Zealand. (Photo by Marty Melville/Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Through the years (L-R) Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Harry leave Buckingham Palace by carriage for Trooping of The Queen's Colour of First Battalion Grenadier Guards at Horse Guards Parade on June 17, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images) (MJ Kim/Getty Images) Through the years Prince Andrew, Duke of York takes part in the dedication of the newly restored George Washington Distillery September 27, 2006 in Mount Vernon, Virginia. Prince Andrew joined public officials at historic Mount Vernon to celebrate the official dedication of the distillery. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Through the years Prince Andrew, Duke of York wears a traditional Maori feather cloak as he attends a ceremony to honour the gallantry of Lance Sergeant Haane Manahi, at Te Papiouru Marae, Ohinemutu on the third day of his seven day visit to New Zealand, on March 17, 2007 in Rotorua, New Zealand. Manahi was not awarded a Victoria Cross for his actions at Takrouna Ridge in North Africa in 1943 during World War II, despite recommendations that his gallantry warranted the highest award for valour. This year, the government, working with Te Arawa, the Manahi VC Committee, and Buckingham Palace, announced that it would hold a special ceremony to recognise Lance Sergeant Manahi?s deeds, and The Queen expressed her admiration for his bravery The presence of the Duke at the ceremony reflects her wish to be personally associated with the initiatives to recognise his gallantry. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) (Phil Walter/Getty Images) Through the years Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and his daughter Princess Eugenie visit a refugee village for survivors of the "Sichuan's May 12 earthquake" on November 4, 2008 in Dujiangyan, one of the worst earthquake-hit area of Sichuan Province, China. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images) (China Photos/Getty Images) Through the years Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson attend the Virgin London Marathon on April 25, 2010 in London, England. on April 25, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Through the years Prince Andrew, Duke of York (R) chats with a priest as he and Princess Beatrice (C) leave the Deanery of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after attending the Easter Matins service on April 24, 2011 in Windsor, England. The annual service attended by the Queen and members of the Royal Family is one of the last formal royal engagements before the marriage of Prince William and Catherine Middleton in Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. (Photo by Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Oli Scarff/Getty Images) Through the years Prince Andrew, Duke of York (L) and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh watch the crowds before the start of The Derby on June 2, 2012 in Epsom, England. For only the second time in its history, the UK celebrates the Diamond Jubilee of a monarch. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II celebrates the 60th anniversary of her ascension to the throne. Thousands of wellwishers from around the world have flocked to London to witness the spectacle of the weekend's celebrations. The Queen along with all the members of the royal family will participate in a River Pageant with a flotilla of 1,000 boats accompanying them down the Thames, a star studded free concert at Buckingham Palace, and a carriage procession and a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) Through the years Prince Andrew, Duke of York hosts the annual Not Forgotten Association Garden Party, accompanied by Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (C) at Buckingham Palace on May 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) Through the years Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend Royal Ascot Ladies Day 2017 at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2017 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) Through the years Members of the British Royal Family lead by Prince Andrew, Duke of York (C front) and his daughters Princesses Eugenie or York (L) and Beatrice (R) arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Toby Melville- WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) Through the years Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Andrew, Duke of York during Trooping The Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018 in London, England. The annual ceremony involving over 1400 guardsmen and cavalry, is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. The parade marks the official birthday of the Sovereign, even though the Queen's actual birthday is on April 21st. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Through the years The bride Princess Eugenie of York arrives with her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York to be wed to Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (WPA Pool/Getty Images) Through the years Princess Eugenie of York and her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrive for the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Jeremy Selwyn/Getty Images) Through the years Princess Eugenie walks down the aisle with her father, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Yui Mok/Getty Images) Through the years The Duke and Duchess of York on day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2019 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse ) (Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ascot Racecours) Through the years HRH Prince Andrew, Duke of York visits the Showground on the final day of the 161st Great Yorkshire Show on July 11, 2019 in Harrogate, England. Organiser’s of the show this year have revealed that overall entries for the three-day show are higher than in any previous years. The Great Yorkshire Show is England’s premier agricultural event and is organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. The YAS support and promotes the farming industry through health care, business, education and funding scientific research into rural affairs. First held in 1838 the show brings together agricultural displays, livestock events, farming demonstrations, food, dairy and produce stands as well as equestrian events. The popular agricultural show is held over three days and celebrates the farming and agricultural community and their way of life. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) (Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) Through the years Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the Sunday Service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9th of the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99, on April 11, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Steve Parsons/Getty Images) Through the years Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Peter Phillips, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions. (Photo by Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Chris Jackson / Getty Images/WPA Pool/Getty Images) Through the years Prince Andrew, Duke of York; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence walk behind The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard, during the Ceremonial Procession during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions. (Photo by Mark Large-WPA Pool/Getty Images) (MARK LARGE/Getty Images)

0 of 11 Sarah Ferguson: Sarah Ferguson, left, with Diana, Princess of Wales at the Guard's Polo Club, in Windsor during June 1983. (Georges De Keerle/Getty Images) Sarah Ferguson: Sarah, Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, as they wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after their marriage on July 23, 1986. (Derek Hudson/Getty Images) Sarah Ferguson: Sarah, Duchess Of York With Prince Andrew, Duke Of York, watch a fashion show At The Royal York Hotel In Ontario, Canada, on July 17, 1987. (John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images) Sarah Ferguson: Sarah, Duchess of York, and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Empire Polo Club after visit during a visit to the United States on March 3, 1988 in Indio, California. (Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images) Sarah Ferguson: Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, leave Portland Hospital, London, with their newborn daughter Princess Beatrice on Aug. 12, 1988. (John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images) Sarah Ferguson: British Royals Prince Andrew, Duke of York and his wife Sarah, Duchess of York, leave the Portland Hospital with their daughter, Princess Eugenie, on Great Portland Street, London, on March 30, 1990. (Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library via Get) Sarah Ferguson: Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, Sarah, Duchess of York, Prince Harry, Diana, Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Kent stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch The Battle of Britain Anniversary Parade on September 15, 1990, in London. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images) Sarah Ferguson: Sarah, the Duchess of York, signs copies of her book "Travels with Queen Victoria," on Dec. 21, 1994. (Tim Graham/Getty Images) Sarah Ferguson: Sarah Ferguson watches tennis at the U.S. Open in 1996. (Images Press/Getty Images) Sarah Ferguson: Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, in December 2023. (Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

© 2025 Cox Media Group