PITTSBURGH - The board of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh voted Thursday to sell Lexington Technology Park.
The board entered into a contract to sell the two-building, 310,000-square-foot park in North Point Breeze to an affiliate of ICON Development, which plans to use it as part a larger commercial redevelopment with other property it already owns.
The site to being sold is 16.5 acres near the Homewood Station on the Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway. The sale, for $3.275 million, is pending a final board vote.
