0 WATCH: Knife-wielding robber confronted by clerk with a machete

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A robbery turned into a knife and machete fight at a gas station in Alabama.

Surveillance cameras show how a daring robbery played out at a north Huntsville gas station, and the clerk made for a surprising turn of events. It happened early Saturday at a Conoco on Pulaski Pike.

According to police, Seth Holcomb walked up to the counter to make a purchase. He left the store then came back in as if to make a second purchase. That's when he pulled out a knife at the counter.

What he didn't expect was that the clerk would pull out a machete of his own.

TRENDING NOW:

Holcomb tried to run away at that point, but the clerk remotely locked the door. That's when a full-on knife fight broke out, tearing up the store.

Holcomb eventually escaped the store by throwing something through the window, but the clerk chased him outside. That's when the second suspect came into play.

Lady Nicholson was waiting outside the store near the suspect's car. She allegedly also pulled out a knife. When the clerk chased the first suspect out, she also started fighting with the clerk.

Holcomb ran back inside the store and took the cash drawer out of the register.

But the clerk didn't make the suspect's getaway easy. He pounded on their car with his machete. He told police that he wanted to leave enough marks on the vehicle so that they could easily identify it.

The suspects were able to get away, but they were arrested by police a short time later on North Memorial Parkway near a Burger King. They're charged with robbery and other offenses.

The clerk was not injured.



CNN/WAFF