Woman tries to get out of DUI charge by claiming to be bride

MARANA, Ariz. - It was a traffic stop that made international headlines in March 2018: A woman involved in a car accident, suspected of DUI, on her wedding day.
The responding officer noticed Amber Young was shaken up. Immediately after the car crash, she repeatedly denied having any alcohol. The officer told her they're focused on public safety and urged her to answer questions honestly.
Young again denied drinking and continued to bring up her wedding, saying, "I just want to get to my wedding. I feel so stupid wearing this dress."
Marana police pointed out in a tweet the day it happened that she claimed to be a bride. That tweet was later taken down. The department said it was to prevent any further embarrassment.
Young's attorney issued a statement claiming that police made up the wedding day narrative. The attorney said it was a sundress, not a wedding dress. The newly released bodycam video refutes that claim, as Young is heard making comments about getting to her wedding that day.
Nearly a year after the initial arrest, Young pleaded guilty to extreme DUI and criminal damage from the crash. She served two days in jail and seven on house arrest. She's currently on probation.
CNN/KTVK
