0 Xbox game helps kids learn driving skills

WATERTOWN, Mass. - Anyone who's been behind the wheel of a car knows the best way to learn the rules of the road is to practice. But a video game is promising to teach kids driving skills by playing on their Xbox, years before they take the test.

At 14 years old, Eden Salley is dreaming of driving. Since she's still too young to apply for her permit, she's practicing in a different way. "It's just going to be so much easier, I think, when I have that extra level of independence to go where I want," Salley told WBZ. "I learned about blind spots and especially how not to be in other peoples' blind spots like trucks because they're dangerous to drive around. I had no idea about a lot of that stuff."

Salley has been learning and playing at the same time, using an Xbox game called Driving Essentials. Through a series of 10 levels, kids learn about intersections, space management, distracted driving and more. "It's training your brain to ask 'What if? What if this happens?' You're always looking in your mirrors. It's helping me develop habits so that when I'm actually starting to drive, I can just focus on controlling the car," said Salley.

"I want things on the Xbox and Playstation that are socially responsible and useful because the vast majority of titles, as you know, on consoles are -- let's just say are not constructive," said Bob Davis, the founder of Virtual Driver Interactive, which created Driving Essentials. Driving Essentials is available in the Xbox store.

"I didn't know what to expect at first, whether she would enjoy it or not, or view it as a job. But actually, she really likes it and it seems like it's fun," said Isaac Van Wesep, Salley's father.

Salley certainly has fun playing and she says the video game has made a lasting impression. "If everyone got to do this, I think so many accidents could be prevented ... My brain is re-wired for driving."



