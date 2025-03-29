Hundreds protest against Senators Fetterman, McCormick after politicians postpone event

PITTSBURGH — Voters from all sides of the political spectrum are finding common ground in their growing frustration with both of Pennsylvania’s senators.

A group of people gathered in Schenley Plaza, where they were supposed to meet with Senators Dave McCormick and John Fetterman. Instead, that event turned into a protest against them both.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. to learn why protesters say both men are failing their voters.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group