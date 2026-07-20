Local Steals & Deals: Lush Gardens Delivered

15 July, 2026
Lush Gardens Delivered
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Transform Your Space & Grow With Confidence
Creating a beautiful, vibrant outdoor oasis or a relaxing indoor jungle should not feel like an intimidating chore. To help you breathe new life into your living spaces, we are putting the spotlight on a standout brand dedicated to making planting incredibly easy and accessible. Cottage Farms Direct takes the guesswork out of gardening by delivering premium, ready-to-thrive plants right to your doorstep. Whether you are looking to add some colorful curb appeal, start a small patio garden, or just brighten up your living room with fresh foliage, this trusted nursery ensures you have exactly what you need to grow with confidence.
Cottage Farms Direct
Deal: $29.99
Retail: $59.99
50% Off
If you love the idea of a gorgeous garden but do not want to deal with the hassle of crowded garden centers or complicated care routines, Cottage Farms Direct is your perfect solution. Known as the "grower's grower," they offer an impressive selection of high-quality live plants, including their absolutely stunning Pinku Mini Rose. Arriving healthy and carefully packaged in a convenient 4-inch pot, this easy-to-love perennial is perfect for adding a charming pop of color to your space. Rather than leaving you to figure it out on your own, Cottage Farms provides straightforward guidance and innovative products to help your miniature roses truly thrive. Shipped directly to your door, it has never been simpler to cultivate a beautiful space, regardless of your past gardening experience. We have arranged a special opportunity for you to elevate your home's greenery at an amazing value. 👉 Ready to add a touch of romance to your garden?Shop now
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