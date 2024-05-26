1979 Pittsburgh Pirates team reunites for 45th anniversary of World Series Championship

PITTSBURGH — The family reunited on Saturday at PNC Park. The Pittsburgh Pirates celebrated the 45th anniversary of the 1979 World Series Championship team.

Several players were on hand for the reunion, including The Cobra, Dave Parker, Don Robinson, Kent Tekulve and Jim Rooker.

The team was honored before the game in front of the PNC Park crowd, and several of the players took part in the ceremonial first pitch.

The team shared many of its best memories with WPXI. Kent Tekulve recounted being the person to throw the final pitch on the play that clinched the world championship. “At that moment I can remember for the first time in the whole World Series the thought went through my mind, we just won the World Series,” said Tekulve.

Pitcher Don Robinson had an unusual memory from when Willie Stargell hit his famous home run in game 7. “I was in the dugout, jumped up and hit my…I hit that concrete and about knocked myself out.”

The 1979 Pirates came back from a 3-1 deficit to the Baltimore Orioles to win the World Series.

