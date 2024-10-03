5 potential Pirates hitting coach candidates

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are in search of a new hitting coach after parting ways with Andy Haines after three seasons. Haines was dismissed along with bullpen coach Justin Meccage as Derek Shelton shakes up his staff for the 2025 season.

Under Haines’ watch, the Pirates’ offense struggled and the 2024 season was no different. This past year, the Pirates ranked 23rd in baseball in batting average, 24th in runs, 25th in OPS and had the fourth-most strikeouts of any team.

The Pirates are banking on a fresh voice and new philosophy to break from the typical hitting woes over the past handful of seasons.

