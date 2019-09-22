Antonio Brown seems to be in charge of his own future, telling fans on social media that his playing days in the NFL are over.
Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up !— AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019
This follows multiple lawsuits against the former Steelers, Raiders, and Patriots wide receiver for things ranging from sexual assault to unpaid bills.
Brown also went on a Twitter rant calling out former teammate Ben Roethlisberger, former owner Robert Kraft and tv football analyst Shannon Sharpe.
Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/eKrAE0Vwih— AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019
Shannon Sharp the funny guy on tv 📺 still after this pic.twitter.com/ZlVvvOqKWg— AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019
On Friday, Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was confident his client could be signed by another team after Brown was released by the New England Patriots.
It's unfortunate things didn't work out with the Patriots. But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL. He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon.— Drew Rosenhaus (@RosenhausSports) September 20, 2019
