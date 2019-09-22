  • Antonio Brown says he 'will not be playing' anymore in NFL

    Antonio Brown seems to be in charge of his own future, telling fans on social media that his playing days in the NFL are over.

    This follows multiple lawsuits against the former Steelers, Raiders, and Patriots wide receiver for things ranging from sexual assault to unpaid bills.

    Brown also went on a Twitter rant calling out former teammate Ben Roethlisberger, former owner Robert Kraft and tv football analyst Shannon Sharpe.

    On Friday, Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was confident his client could be signed by another team after Brown was released by the New England Patriots.

