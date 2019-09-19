0 Antonio Brown loses Nike deal amid sexual assault allegations

Antonio Brown lost another sponsorship in the wake of multiple sexual assault allegations made against him.

Brown no longer represents Nike, which was his shoe sponsor, according to a report from The Boston Globe.

“Antonio Brown is not a Nike athlete,” a company spokesperson told the newspaper. The newspaper also reported that the spokesperson declined to comment on why or the timing of the decision.

On Sept. 10, Britney Taylor, Brown’s former trainer, filed a federal lawsuit against him. The lawsuit alleges Brown sexually assaulted and forced himself on Taylor, whom he met while they were attending Central Michigan together and later hired as a trainer. The New York Times reports the incidents happened on three occasions in 2017 and 2018.

Days after that lawsuit was filed, Brown also lost his helmet sponsorship.

Xenith said it was ending its relationship with Brown, who had announced in September he would wear the Xenith Shadow helmet this season.

In February 2019, before the Pittsburgh Steelers traded Brown to the Raiders, Nike sold a $100 "Nike Tech Trainer Antonio Brown" shoe, according to the newspaper. The gold-trimmed shoe featured a pattern of Brown's No. 84 and one of his phrases, "Business is Boomin," on the tongue of the shoe.

As of Thursday morning, the shoe was no longer available on Nike's website, though several Steelers and Raiders Brown jerseys were still available.

