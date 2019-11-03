  • Several teams reportedly interested in signing Antonio Brown

    NEW YORK - Several NFL teams are reportedly interested in signing wide receiver Antonio Brown but appear to be waiting for the results of the league's investigation into multiple lawsuits against him, according to ESPN.

    One of those teams interested in signing Brown is the Seattle Seahawks.

    Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that there are "a few teams that are very interested in signing Antonio once this process is over."

    Brown faces numerous lawsuits ranging from alleged sexual assault to skipping out on bills owed to people he hired.

    The former Steelers player was traded following the 2018 season to the Oakland Raiders. He was released by the Raiders and signed by the New England Patriots before he was released there amid the ongoing legal issues.

