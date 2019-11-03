NEW YORK - Several NFL teams are reportedly interested in signing wide receiver Antonio Brown but appear to be waiting for the results of the league's investigation into multiple lawsuits against him, according to ESPN.
Sources: Seahawks did due diligence on Antonio Brown before claiming Josh Gordon.https://t.co/HBTq1WwfV7— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2019
Related Headlines
One of those teams interested in signing Brown is the Seattle Seahawks.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Brown's agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN that there are "a few teams that are very interested in signing Antonio once this process is over."
Brown faces numerous lawsuits ranging from alleged sexual assault to skipping out on bills owed to people he hired.
RELATED: 'Statute of limitations issue' surrounding Antonio Brown rape accusations, local DA's office says
The former Steelers player was traded following the 2018 season to the Oakland Raiders. He was released by the Raiders and signed by the New England Patriots before he was released there amid the ongoing legal issues.
TRENDING NOW:
- Braddock police chief arrested after violent incident with girlfriend, documents say
- 'A piece of me is really missing': Nalani Johnson's mother speaks about daughter's death
- Steelers, Mike Tomlin fined $100k for violating NFL injury policy
- VIDEO: Heavenly moves: Florida priest steals show at high school pep rally with dancing skills
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}