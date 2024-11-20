Browns rule out starting left tackle vs. Steelers

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Cleveland Browns ruled offensive tackle Jedrick Wills (knee) out for Thursday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland will be without their top two left tackle options, as starter Dawand Jones suffered a season-ending ankle injury last week against the New Orleans Saints, when teammate Wyatt Teller fell on his leg. Jones had started eight games for the Browns this season at tackle, but he was placed on the injured reserve list earlier this week.

Wills was optimistic about playing, “Yeah, just doing what I’m assigned. Whether that’s playing or whether that’s being the swing (tackle).”

Germain Ifedi will likely start at left tackle against Pittsburgh. He will be matched up against Steelers second-year outside linebacker Nick Herbig.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group