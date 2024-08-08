Bullpen woes continue: Pirates rally but blow another lead, get swept by Padres

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Aided by an Oneil Cruz throwing error, David Bednar blew his second-straight save as the San Diego Padres completed the series sweep with a 7-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon.

With two outs in the top of the first inning, Manny Machado hit a 2-2 hanging slider over the left field fence to put the Padres (64-52) out in front early.

The following inning, David Peralta connected on a two-run shot down the right field line to double San Diego’s lead.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group