LAUSANNE, Switzerland - Chelsea's appeal against a transfer ban by FIFA for breaking rules to sign youth players from abroad will be heard on Nov. 20 at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
READ: Pennsylvania native, U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic nets first hat trick in Premier League
CAS has announced the hearing date on Monday, with a verdict due before the midseason transfer window opens in January.
Chelsea already served half of its one-year ban on registering new players during the offseason trading period.
The club did not seek to freeze the FIFA sanction while preparing the appeal to CAS.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
FIFA's disciplinary and appeal committees have said Chelsea violated 150 rules protecting minors from trafficking. Those cases involved about 70 players.
Chelsea was also judged to break rules prohibiting third-party influence on players. FIFA imposed a fine of 600,000 Swiss francs ($608,000).
The club has denied wrongdoing.
Pennsylvania native Christian Pulisic plays for Chelsea, recently netting his first hat trick.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman dies at hospital days after being attacked during home invasion, police say
- Krispy Kreme tells college student it's time to stop reselling the doughnuts
- Stop putting babies in inclined sleepers, agency warns parents; 73 deaths reported since 2005
- RAW: Saw Mill Run Road closed for construction
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}