Pittsburgh sports legend walking away from microphone after 40 years

PITTSBURGH - It’s the end of an era in local sports, as one of Pittsburgh’s greatest legends prepares to walk away from the microphone.
Dick Groat, 88, the 1960 National League MVP, and one of the heroes for the World Series champion Pirates, and a former college basketball All-American at Duke, will not be returning as a Pitt basketball radio analyst.
Along with his partner, Bill Hillgrove, Groat has been behind the microphone for Pitt games for the past 40 years. Groat and Hillgrove are the longest-tenured Division I basketball radio team.
Groat has been working on a reduced schedule. Starting last season, he stopped making the trip to road games.
Former Pitt standout Curtis Aiken, who has settled in as the third member of Pitt’s broadcast team, handles color analysis at all away games. In a statement, Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke called Groat a “legendary voice and asset to Pitt.”
Lyke appreciates Groat’s impact with the Pitt fans, and his popularity with all Pittsburghers. “As he steps away from the microphone at the end of the year, we are grateful for his passion and commitment to Pitt and creating so many memorable moments for our fans.”
Lyke says Groat was reluctant to receive any recognition at Pitt’s final home game and didn’t want to take any attention away from the Pitt seniors. Lyke says they hope to honor Groat at a game next season.
“We collectively thank Dick for 40 years of work on our radio broadcasts. Dick will always be a revered member of the Pitt family and will remain a fixture around our basketball team for many years to come.”
