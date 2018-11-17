0 Pitt defeats Wake Forest, clinches spot in ACC title game

When Heather Lyke took over as the athletic director at Pitt, she talked about winning championships.

Now the Pitt football team is going to the ACC Championship game.

The Panthers won the ACC Coastal Division with a 34-13 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon.

After several weeks of running over opponents like Virginia and Virginia Tech with a powerful running game, it was the passing game that led to the victory. Kenny Pickett threw three touchdown passes in a career day to lead the Panthers to the win.

Wake Forest led the Panthers 10-6 at halftime, but Pitt stormed back in the second half, first with a touchdown from Pickett to Rafael Araujo-Lopes. Later in the third quarter, the Panthers struck with a big play, a 63-yard strike from Pickett to Taysir Mack to put the Panthers up by 10, and they never trailed again.

TRENDING NOW:

Maurice Ffrench caught Pickett’s third touchdown pass. Pitt wrapped up the scoring with Pickett tossing a lateral to left tackle Stefano Millin, who ran it in for the final score of the game.

The Panthers are 7-4 overall and 6-1 in ACC play. This was their fourth consecutive win, and marks a great turnaround after Pitt did not get to a bowl game last season.

Pitt will face Clemson for the ACC Championship on Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. in Charlotte, N.C. Pitt fans remember the Carolinas fondly from two seasons ago, when the Panthers upset No.2 Clemson in the regular season.

Pitt’s victory and trip to the ACC Championship game is the second huge achievement for Pitt Athletics on the weekend. The Pitt women’s volleyball team won its second consecutive ACC Championship on Friday night.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.