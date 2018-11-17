Man grazed by bullets during domestic dispute, police say

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot during a domestic dispute Saturday morning, police said.
Police and paramedics were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lakemont Drive in South Fayette Township around 8:40 a.m. for reports of shots fired and yelling.
Police from several department on scene of the shooting along Lakemont Drive in South Fayette Township neighbors tell me a woman fired several shots at a man #wpxi pic.twitter.com/KQZrJFTAOu— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) November 17, 2018
When they arrived, responders found a man with two graze wounds and a woman with unspecified injuries, according to county officials.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where he is expected to be treated and released.
Police said there were kids in the home at the time.
Neighbors tell Channel 11 the woman was shooting down the street at the car as the man drove away.
Our photographer saw shell casings outside the home in the driveway.
The woman is in custody. Police are still investigating, and they said charges are expected to be filed.
