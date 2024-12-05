Duquesne beats Pitt in women’s basketball City Game, 73-69

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com

On Wednesday night, Duquesne took down Pitt in the City Game behind a big night from Jerni Kiaku, Megan McConnell, and company.

Pitt’s Marley Washenitz opened the scoring with a three pointer, just seconds into the game. Mikayla Johnson added a three pointer minutes later, as Pitt jumped out to a 6-2 lead.

However, a Gabby Hutcherson layup and a Megan McConnell three quickly gave the Dukes a 7-6 advantage. After some back-and-forth action, the Dukes pulled away with a 7-0 run near the end of the first quarter behind baskets from Gabby Hutcherson, Andjela Matic, and Kiaku. In the first, Hutcherson — who was making her return to her former school — scored four points and grabbed a rebound. At the end of the quarter, the Dukes led 19-14.

Click here to read more from our partners at Pittsburgh Sports Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group