Pitt defense slams door at Stanford to extend win streak to five

For the first time since the ACC added a pair of teams from California, Pitt made the long trip out to the West Coast to take on Stanford with the Panthers searching for its fifth straight conference win.

After an early Cardinal touchdown, Pitt’s defense slammed the door, while the offense compiled over 450 yards en route to a 35-20 win at Stanford Stadium.

The five-game win streak for Pitt is the longest regular-season conference streak since 2009.

