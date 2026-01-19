Pitt football adds new safeties, assistant head coach

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh football program is building its coaching staff.

Pitt announced on Friday that Harlon Barnett has been added as the safeties and assistant head coach.

Barnett, who served as safeties coach and assistant head coach at Northwestern from 2024-2025, brings his experience as a defensive coordinator, position coach and head coach.

“Harlon is someone I trust completely,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “We worked together for more than a decade, won a lot of football games, and developed a lot of talent. He’s a proven teacher, a proven leader, and someone the college football world has great respect for. He’ll be a tremendous fit for us here in Pittsburgh, both on and off the field, and I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

A former Michigan State All-American and seven-year NFL veteran, Barnett spent 11 seasons at Michigan State. He served as acting head coach in 2023 and co-defensive coordinator, including during the Spartans’ College Football Playoff run in 2015.

Barnett also served as defensive coordinator at Florida State and coached under Nick Saban at LSU.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group