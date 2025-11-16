Pitt football great Aaron Donald has No. 97 jersey retired

PITTSBURGH — One of Pitt’s all-time greatest football players was honored on Saturday.

The University of Pittsburgh retired Aaron Donald’s No. 97 at halftime during the game against Notre Dame.

Donald had a decorated college football career, also being named a first-team All-American while playing for the Panthers.

As a Penn Hills native, Donald values his Pitt roots.

“I can’t thank the University of Pittsburgh enough for this — my family, my friends, my loved ones, everybody here, all you guys for supporting me so long — make some noise!" Donald said during Saturday’s ceremony.

Donald is now the 11th Pitt player to have his jersey retired.

