No. 22 Pitt gets bell rung by No. 9 Notre Dame in national spotlight

This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.

It was not a “must-win” in the eyes of head coach Pat Narduzzi, but the 22nd-ranked Pitt Panthers still had something to prove in the national spotlight against nonconference foe No. 9 Notre Dame with ESPN’s GameDay on hand and a retirement ceremony for legend Aaron Donald.

Notre Dame didn’t quite hang the allotted point total that Narduzzi was content with from his comments earlier in the week, but the Fighting Irish handled the Panthers with ease, 37-15, Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.

Narduzzi is now 0-5 against Notre Dame and has been outscored 140-25 in the last three meetings with the Fighting Irish.

