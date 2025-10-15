Pitt football set to face Syracuse on the road for first time since 2021

The Pitt football team is set to face Syracuse on the road for the first time since 2021. The Panthers are coming off a thrilling 34-31 upset victory over ranked Florida State.

The Panthers and Orange have a long-standing rivalry, having played each other every year since 1955. Pitt has dominated the series in recent years, winning 19 of the last 23 matchups, including a decisive 41-13 victory last year in Pittsburgh.

True freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel has been a standout performer for Pitt, completing 21 of 29 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns in his second start. He also added 64 rushing yards, showcasing his dual-threat capabilities.

Desmond Reid made a significant impact in his return, amassing 200 scrimmage yards with 155 receiving yards and 45 rushing yards, along with two touchdown receptions. His performance led the ACC in several categories for running backs.

Freshman Ja’Kyrian Turner contributed with two rushing touchdowns against Florida State, marking his first multi-touchdown game. He also added 78 all-purpose yards, demonstrating his versatility.

Linebacker Kyle Louis was instrumental in Pitt’s defensive efforts, recording 11 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss, leading all ACC linebackers in tackles for the week.

Kickoff between Pitt and Syracuse at the Carrier Dome is set for 7:30 p.m.

