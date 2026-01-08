Pitt volleyball star Olivia Babcock named finalist for Honda Sport Award

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh volleyball star Olivia Babcock has been named a finalist for the Honda Sport Award, an honor she previously won as a sophomore, making her the only female student-athlete at the University of Pittsburgh to earn this recognition.

Babcock is competing against Mimi Colyer of Wisconsin, Eva Hudson of Ky., and Bergen Reilly of Nebraska for this prestigious award. The Honda Sport Award is now in its 50th year, celebrating the most outstanding female athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports and highlighting the best in collegiate athletics.

This season, Babcock solidified her status as a top player, having been named the back-to-back American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) National Player of the Year and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Player of the Year. She is the only player in Pitt history to achieve three-time AVCA First Team All-American status.

Additionally, she was recognized as the Pittsburgh Regional Most Outstanding Player for the third consecutive season after leading the Pitt Panthers to their fifth consecutive National Semifinal.

Statistically, Babcock led the Panthers in offense and posted an average of 5.17 kills per set and 2.09 digs per set. She accomplished a significant milestone by setting the program’s single match kills record with 45 kills in a match against North Carolina. Her skill and leadership have garnered her recognition, including five ACC Offensive Player of the Week honors this season.

