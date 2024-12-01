WVU announces change in football team leadership, parts ways with Coach Neal Brown

MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University is parting ways with Coach Neal Brown.

The university announced the change in leadership on Sunday.

“Coach Brown is a great person, and he has served as a tremendous ambassador for West Virginia University,” Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. “He led our storied program with class and integrity and always put in the hard work necessary to allow for success. We are grateful to Neal, his wife, Brooke, and their children for their contributions to our University, community and state, and we wish them the very best in their next endeavor.”

Under Brown’s leadership, WVU competed in four bowl games. They won the Liberty and Duke’s Mayo Bowls.

“We will keep our focus on the incredible young men in our program and preparing for our bowl game,” Baker added. “Our national search for WVU’s 36th head football coach is already underway. I am confident that with the strong alignment among the University leadership, our passionate supporters, our proud history and our willingness to invest, we will have an outstanding pool of candidates.”

Brown was with the Mountaineers for six seasons and had an overall record of 37-35.

Pitt beat WVU twice in the Backyard Brawl under Brown’s watch; including their game at Acrisure Stadium in September.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group