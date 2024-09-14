Pitt comes from behind to shock WVU in Backyard Brawl Classic

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

Just when it looked like Pitt was ready to lie down and die, the Panthers started to make some plays again. For the second straight week, Pitt came back from the dead.

Pitt had just 1:59, with a single timeout, to drive 77 yards for the win — or get in range for a game-tying field goal. Pitt needed just under a minute to do it — Derrick Davis Jr. diving into the end zone from a yard out to take a 38-34 lead with 32 seconds left.

Against all odds, Pitt pulled out a 38-34 win at Acrisure Stadium Saturday afternoon, coming back from 10 points down midway through the fourth quarter.

Eli Holstein threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns, adding 59 yards on the ground, and Pitt managed to do just enough to outweigh a second half in which the Panthers did almost everything possible to give the game away.

