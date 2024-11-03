Sports

Crosby fills the net, Penguins squash Canadiens

By Dan Kingerski: PGHHockeyNOW.com

Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) returns to the bench after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Defensively structured. Patient. And Sidney Crosby.

The Pittsburgh Penguins limited the mistakes that have made them the worst defensive team in the NHL. They got a pair of goals from an all-time great and took advantage of an opponent on the ropes to beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 at PPG Paints Arena.

Crosby has scored four consecutive Penguins goals over two games, including Thursday’s win over Anaheim.

Crosby, who had five points in his last two games, was the lone goal-scorer in a surprisingly dull first period. Seconds after Penguins goalie Alex Nedeljkovic made a sparkling kick save on Juraj Slafkovski, the Penguins capitalized on a Montreal turnover by defenseman Mike Matheson. Rickard Rakell slid a cross-ice pass to Crosby (4), who sniped a wrister from the right circle past goalie Sam Montembeault at 15:57.

