Details revealed about injury to Steelers QB Russell Wilson

Details have been revealed about what happened to Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson on Thursday.

Wilson first injured his calf during the first day of training training camp while pushing a blocking sled during the team’s run test, and missed two weeks of camp and the Steelers’ first preseason game while rehabbing that injury.

So when he was limited in practice on Thursday after reporting calf tightness, red flags went up. ESPN’s Dan Graziano gave some clarity to what happened on Thursday in Friday’s episode of Unsportsmanlike.

According to Graziano, Wilson took walkthroughs with the first team before practice, and participated in individual work in the early portion of practice, but then left the field and Justin Fields was leading the team for the first team period of practice.

Wilson later returned to the practice field, talking with a trainer, but did not participate in any team drills.

