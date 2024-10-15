Sports

Evgeni Malkin to the rescue; Penguins comeback win over Montreal

By Dan Kingerski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins Pittsburgh Penguins' Rickard Rakell (67) celebrates with teammates Evgeni Malkin (71) and Michael Bunting (8) after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) (Graham Hughes/AP)

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jeykll and Hyde nature filled the 60 minutes against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. On Canadian Thanksgiving, the Penguins raced to a 2-0 lead before trailing 3-2, then swarming Montreal for a 6-3 win.

Evgeni Malkin had three points, including goal No. 499, which was an empty-netter to seal the win. He also set up the Penguins’ fifth goal on a beautiful feed to Kris Letang (1) for an easy goal at 11:32 of the third period.

However, Kevin Hayes (1)  scored the game-winner at 7:47 of the third by burying a rebound.

