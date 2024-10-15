Evgeni Malkin to the rescue; Penguins comeback win over Montreal

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Jeykll and Hyde nature filled the 60 minutes against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. On Canadian Thanksgiving, the Penguins raced to a 2-0 lead before trailing 3-2, then swarming Montreal for a 6-3 win.

Evgeni Malkin had three points, including goal No. 499, which was an empty-netter to seal the win. He also set up the Penguins’ fifth goal on a beautiful feed to Kris Letang (1) for an easy goal at 11:32 of the third period.

However, Kevin Hayes (1) scored the game-winner at 7:47 of the third by burying a rebound.

