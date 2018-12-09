0 Ex-NFL player Brandon Browner gets 8 years in prison in attempted murder case

LOS ANGELES - Former Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots cornerback Brandon Browner was sentenced to eight years in state prison after pleading no contest to one count of attempted murder and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child in a negotiated plea agreement, KIRO-TV confirmed with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday.

The District Attorney's Office told KIRO that in addition to the sentence, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Bruce F. Marrs issued a 10-year protective stay-away order for the victim and her two children.

Browner's arrest

Browner was arrested in July near Azusa, California, and charged with attempted murder, first-degree residential robbery and other counts, according to the La Verne Police Department.

Police said they originally responded to reports of a male who broke into a residence through a locked window.

The 33-year-old Browner was identified as the suspect, and police said he fled the scene before officers arrived.

"The investigation determined Browner physically forced the victim back into her residence when she attempted to flee. He then physically harmed and made threats to kill the victim while in the residence," according to the La Verne Police Department.

Police also said Browner took a Rolex watch, valued at approximately $20,000, from the victim before fleeing the residence.

Browner was located within hours of the incident and taken into custody, authorities said.

Browner's background

Browner, a Los Angeles native, played college football at Oregon State. After going undrafted in 2005, Browner spent the 2005 NFL season on injured reserve with the Denver Broncos.

From 2007-11, Browner played for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League.

In 2011, Browner returned to the NFL and signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Browner started 36 games for the Seahawks from 2011-13.

Browner left Seattle to join the New England Patriots, where he won Super Bowl XLIX over the Seattle Seahawks.

In 2015, Browner joined the New Orleans Saints where he started 16 games at cornerback.

Browner signed a one-year deal to return to Seattle in April 2016, but he was released during training camp.

