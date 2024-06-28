Former Pitt, WPIAL star Jordan Whitehead hosts free clinic at Central Valley High School

MONACA, Pa. — Central Valley kids were part of a camp run by Tampa Bay Buccaneer and former Pitt and WPIAL star Jordan Whitehead on Thursday.

Whitehead returned to his high school field to connect the next generation with the game he loves.

“It’s all about opportunity. Once you have opportunity, that’s the first step to making it, having your dreams come true. So you’ve just got to give the kids opportunity,” Whitehead said.

With each tackle, block and catch, he hopes his annual free clinic makes a small difference in a kid’s life.

“They learn a lot. They have a lot of fun. That’s the biggest thing. We always get a lot of feedback from kids about how much fun they have. That’s what it’s about,” he said.

Six seasons as an NFL starter might change a guy, but those closest to Whitehead say the guy on Central Valley’s field Thursday isn’t much different than the one who played there 10 years ago.

“That’s what’s so great about being around Jordan Whitehead. He does not change. He understands what family’s about, what friends are about, what community’s about,” Central Valley head football coach Mark Lyons said.

