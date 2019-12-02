HERSHEY, Pa. - More than 45,000 toys were thrown onto the ice during the annual Teddy Bear Toss at the Hershey Bears Game Sunday night.
SWEET, CUDDLY MAYHEM IN HERSHEY! The @CommunityAidPA and @abc27News Teddy Bear Toss is underway! #TeddyBearTossHershey #HBH pic.twitter.com/n133xqksIb— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 1, 2019
A dude in a movie once said, "we're gonna need a bigger boat."— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 1, 2019
That's the current mood. #TeddyBearTossHershey #HBH pic.twitter.com/6HjVuhdKFS
This is literally a child’s heaven. #TeddyBearTossHershey #HBH pic.twitter.com/sC4L52GPEb— Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 1, 2019
The toys are donated every year to local charities. This year's event saw 45,650 toys donated.
