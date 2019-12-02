  • Hershey Bears fans flood ice for annual Teddy Bear Toss

    HERSHEY, Pa. - More than 45,000 toys were thrown onto the ice during the annual Teddy Bear Toss at the Hershey Bears Game Sunday night.

    The toys are donated every year to local charities. This year's event saw 45,650 toys donated.

