Coroner releases name of passenger killed in south junction ramp accident in Washington County

WASHINGTON CO., Pa. — The Washington County Coroner has released the name of the passenger who was killed in a crash on I-70 and I-79 Thursday afternoon.

According to the Coroner Timothy Warco, Jamie Doreen Wiles, 64, of Wheeling was a front-seat passenger in a car that lost control due to icy road conditions.

The driver and a rear passenger were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

There were multiple crashed reported to Washington County 911 on Thursday around 5:40 p.m., the coroner says.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the crash.

