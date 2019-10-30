PITTSBURGH - We know there are a lot of amazing high school football players across western Pennsylvania that put on a show on the field each weekend. Our Player of the Week will highlight some of the best performances each week. We'll pick five players and you get to choose the winner.
The winner is Jawon Hall, Central Valley
The other nominees for Week 9 Player of the Week were:
- Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland
- Zachary Swartz, Washington
- Justin Huss, Derry
- Eddie McKissick, Penn Hills
This contest is sponsored the by The International Union of Operating Engineers.
Previous Winners:
- Week 8: Seth Phillis, Burgettstown
- Week 7: Vernon Redd, Aliquippa
- Week 6: Evan Jones, Mt. Lebanon
- Week 5: Nathan Yagle, McGuffey
- Week 4: Kyros Thorpe, Avonworth
- Week 3: Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox
- Week 2: Vaughn Morris, Aliquippa
- Week 1: Ameer Dudley, Central Valley
