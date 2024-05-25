Sports

Keller’s sharp start leads Pirates to 4-1 win over Braves

By Danny Demilio: PittsburghBaseballNOW.com

Not even a rain delay in the middle of his outing could derail Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller in his start against the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on Saturday night.

Keller (6-3) tossed 6.2 sharp innings to guide the Pirates (25-28) to a 4-1 win over the Braves (29-20), clinching a series win.

It was the fourth-straight start by Keller in which he worked at least six innings. Outside of a Jarred Kelenic RBI-single in the fourth inning, Keller held the Braves scoreless. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out four.

