PITTSBURGH - Pitt Volleyball rising star Layne Van Buskirk was named to the 2019 Canadian Women’s National Volleyball Team roster.
The Canadian National team will have several competitions over the summer: The Challenge Cup – a continental pre-qualifier for Volleyball Nations League to be held in Chateauguay, Quebec, May 31 to June 2; The Pan American Games in Peru; and the Women’s Olympic Qualifier in Russia, August 2-4, as well as other select international competitions.
“I can’t wait to compete internationally,” Van Buskirk said. “It’s an honor to be able to wear the Canadian jersey and play alongside my country’s best players. This is an experience and opportunity I will cherish, proudly representing Pitt along the way.”
Van Buskirk received the 2018 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-America Honorable Mention. She ranked ninth in the nation and second in the ACC with a .403 hitting percentage in 2018, which rates as the third-best season percentage in school history.
She also ranked third in the ACC with 1.42 blocks per set. She posted the fifth-most season block assists in school history with 137, and tied for the fifth-most total blocks in a season with 161.
“Congratulations to Layne,” Pitt head coach Dan Fisher said. “Nobody gets to this level without an incredible amount of work and sacrifice. She’s been in involved with Team Canada in the past but making the A Team for the first time is a moment every athlete will remember for the rest of their career. We’re excited for her, and we’re also excited for the prospect that she could come back to Pittsburgh even better for the fall season.”
