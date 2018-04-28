0 Legendary Pittsburgh Pirates usher celebrated on 100th birthday

PITTSBURGH - Fans normally stand up to sing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" at PNC Park, but Friday night was a special occasion.

The Pittsburgh Pirates honored a man who gave a lifetime of service to the team.

Phil Coyne has been with the team so long, he's created a following of his own.

He is a grandfather and great-grandfather, with a family that is made up of a legion of Pirates fans.

Everyone at PNC Park was there for the birthday party, with a little baseball on the side.

Coyne was an usher for the Pirates for 81 seasons, through three ballparks and the Pirates' final three World Series wins, before he hung up his baseball cap in 2017.

His only time away from the team was to fight a world war.

Most people don't find a night at the office as reason to celebrate, but as he marked 100 years on earth, there's no place he would rather be.

"Baseball has been so good to me over the years," Coyne said.

The ceremony included a proclamation from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and a special Phil 100 logo on the field.

Coyne just retired earlier this year.

