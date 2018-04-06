0 Legendary Pirates usher Phil Coyne calls it quits at 99

Baseball legend Yogi Berra once said it ain’t over til it’s over, but it sounds like perhaps the greatest run in Pirates franchise history has come to a close.

For the first time since 1936, Phil Coyne wasn’t working the stands at a home game as an usher on Opening Day.

The 99-year-old Coyne joined the franchise when he was 18 and became famous in recent years as his incredible feat gained appreciation across the league and around the globe. His familiar face and genial manner made him a beloved part of the game experience for fans along the third-base line.

Coyne reportedly fell before the start of the season and said he was no longer feeling well enough to perform his duties any longer.

But even though he’s no longer in uniform, the Pirates say he’s still an integral part of the team.

“Legends never really retire. Having worked his first Pirates game at the age of 18 in 1936, Phil remains number one on our organizational seniority list and will always have a place on our team,” said team president Frank Coonelly in a statement.

“If Phil has indeed worked his last Pirates game, he has served our fans with incredible grace and distinction and he certainly has earned the right to watch Pirates games with his feet up from the comfort of his easy chair.”

Pirates long-time usher Phil Coyne announces retirement.

Pirates to honor Phil on April 27, his 100th birthday!



READ: https://t.co/MBKV3uH0Tx pic.twitter.com/OGfZePLn6v — Pirates (@Pirates) April 6, 2018

Last year, his 81st as an usher, the City Council honored him by naming Aug. 29 “Phil Coyne Day” in Pittsburgh. More honors are in store.

“We very much look forward to April 27, when Phil and nearly 200 of his family and friends will be our guests as we celebrate Phil’s 100th birthday during a special pre-game ceremony,” Coonelly said.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.