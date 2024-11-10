Mike Williams leads Steelers to comeback win in Washington

Landover, MARYLAND — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Mike Williams did not play a lot in his Pittsburgh Steelers debut, but he sure made them count.

Williams caught a 32-yard touchdown on the first target of his Steelers career to provide the final margin of victory in a 28-27 Steelers win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Williams, who just came over from the New York Jets on Tuesday, did not start and played sparingly, but came through in the clutch when Russell Wilson unleashed one of his signature moon balls down the left sideline, and Williams made a sliding catch.

The comeback put an exclamation on a back-and-forth battle between two of the hottest teams in the NFL in the first half of the 2024 season.

