Pirates Preview: Bailey Falter Returns From Injured List to Face Astros

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates v Baltimore Orioles SARASOTA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 29: Bailey Falter #26 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the second inning during a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium on February 29, 2024 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

HOUSTON — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

For the second-straight game, the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled out a comeback win, defeating the Houston Astros 5-3 on Monday night.

With the score tied 2-2 in the ninth inning, Michael A. Taylor blasted a three-run home run off of Astros closer Josh Hader to carry Pittsburgh to a win. Prized rookie Paul Skenes allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings pitched.

The Pirates (54-52) will look to make it three wins in a row when they face the Astros (55-51) once again on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

