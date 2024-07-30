Pirates Preview: Bailey Falter Returns From Injured List to Face Astros

HOUSTON — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

For the second-straight game, the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled out a comeback win, defeating the Houston Astros 5-3 on Monday night.

With the score tied 2-2 in the ninth inning, Michael A. Taylor blasted a three-run home run off of Astros closer Josh Hader to carry Pittsburgh to a win. Prized rookie Paul Skenes allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings pitched.

The Pirates (54-52) will look to make it three wins in a row when they face the Astros (55-51) once again on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

