Brooms! Pirates complete sweep of Orioles; Ashcraft, O’Hearn lead charge

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Braxton Ashcraft dazzled on the mound and Ryan O’Hearn carried the offense as the Pittsburgh Pirates completed the sweep and extended their win streak to five games with an 8-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at PNC Park on Easter Sunday.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st 2-0 PIT: Ryan O’Hearn got the Pirates (6-3) on the board with a two-run home run to center field off Orioles starting pitcher Chris Bassitt. The blast was O’Hearn’s third of the season.

Bottom 2nd, 6-0 PIT: With the bases loaded, Oneil Cruz hit a liner that hit Bassitt (0-2) that went for an RBI infield single. After Bryan Reynolds tacked on another with a sac fly, O’Hearn plated two more runs for the Pirates with a double to left-center.

Top 4th, 6-1 PIT: Pete Alonso doubled home Taylor Ward to give the Orioles (3-6) their first run against Pirates starter Braxton Ashcraft.

Bottom 6th, 8-1 PIT: Cruz continued to beat up on left-handed pitcher with a two-run home run to straightaway center off Cade Povich.

Aim for the bushes. pic.twitter.com/sSDOCXgy0q — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 5, 2026

Top 7th, 8-2 PIT: Jeremiah Jackson singled home a run off Mason Montgomery.

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