Pirates flirt with danger but earn series win over Mariners; Davis has big swing

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Pirates pitchers combined to strand 11 runners, and Henry Davis hit a big two-run home run in Pittsburgh’s 5-1 rubber match win over the Mariners at PNC Park on Thursday afternoon.

Scoring Plays

Bottom 1st, 1-0 PIT: Brandon Lowe connected on his 19th home run of the season, a solo shot to right field off Bryce Miller (3-2) to put the Pirates (41-40) ahead.

Bottom 3rd, 3-0 PIT: After Jared Triolo singled to begin the inning, Henry Davis hit a two-run home run to right-center to extend the lead.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group