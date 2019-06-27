PITTSBURGH - The addition of more protective netting at PNC Park is in the works, Pirates president Frank Coonelly said Thursday.
In 2017, the Pirates were one of the first MLB teams to extend netting to the ends of the dugouts, Coonelly said. Now, the team is looking to add more.
Related Headlines
Coonelly released a statement Thursday, which in part said:
“We have once again engaged our netting experts to reevaluate our protective netting design and to immediately develop a plan to extend the protective netting at PNC Park farther down the baselines. While we have put these efforts on a very fast track, we are committed to developing the right plan for PNC Park -- one that will increase fan safety while also preserving and enhancing the overall game day experience to the greatest degree possible.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Gas prices could rise after fire-stricken refinery closes
- Man caught taking photos of children inside car in Sandcastle parking lot, woman says
- Sharks attack in Bahamas, killing Southern California woman
- VIDEO: Marine reunited with combat canine he served with
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}