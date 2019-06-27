  • Pirates looking to add more protective netting at PNC Park

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The addition of more protective netting at PNC Park is in the works, Pirates president Frank Coonelly said Thursday.

    In 2017, the Pirates were one of the first MLB teams to extend netting to the ends of the dugouts, Coonelly said. Now, the team is looking to add more.

    Related Headlines

    Coonelly released a statement Thursday, which in part said:

    “We have once again engaged our netting experts to reevaluate our protective netting design and to immediately develop a plan to extend the protective netting at PNC Park farther down the baselines. While we have put these efforts on a very fast track, we are committed to developing the right plan for PNC Park -- one that will increase fan safety while also preserving and enhancing the overall game day experience to the greatest degree possible.”

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories