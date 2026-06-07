Pirates’ opener experiment works, but late error dooms Bubba Chandler to loss

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) lost their third game in a row on Sunday, June 7, falling 3-2 in Atlanta after squandering an early lead.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 PIT: Spencer Horwitz got the Pirates started with a leadoff home run, clubbing a 3-2 slider to right-center.

Top 3rd, 2-0 PIT: Pittsburgh loaded the bases with nobody out via two walks and an infield single. Nick Gonzales grounded into a double play, limiting the opportunity to do damage, but a run still crossed.

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