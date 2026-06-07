Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates’ opener experiment works, but late error dooms Bubba Chandler to loss

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Pirates Braves Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler delivers to an Atlanta Braves during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser) (Erik S. Lesser/AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) lost their third game in a row on Sunday, June 7, falling 3-2 in Atlanta after squandering an early lead.

Scoring Plays

Top 1st, 1-0 PIT: Spencer Horwitz got the Pirates started with a leadoff home run, clubbing a 3-2 slider to right-center.

Top 3rd, 2-0 PIT: Pittsburgh loaded the bases with nobody out via two walks and an infield single. Nick Gonzales grounded into a double play, limiting the opportunity to do damage, but a run still crossed.

Click here to read more on PGHBaseballNOW.

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