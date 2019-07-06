PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Pirates now have two all-stars headed to Cleveland to take part in the All-Star Game.
Major League Baseball announced today that Pittsburgh’s Felipe Vázquez has been named to the National League All-Star team, joining Josh Bell.
This is the second straight season the 28-year-old Vázquez has been selected to participate in the All-Star Game.
Vázquez entered today tied for fifth among all National League pitchers with 19 saves.
This is now the seventh time in the last nine seasons the Pirates will send multiple representatives to the All-Star Game.
