Pirates Preview: Mitch Keller Duels Familiar Foe

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 8-3 by the Kansas City Royals in the opening game of a weekend series on Friday night at PNC Park.

Luis Ortiz took the loss after struggling and the Pirates struck out 14 times against Alec Marsh and a couple of Royals’ relief pitchers.

The Pirates (70-77) will look to even the series against the Royals (81-67) on Saturday afternoon with Mitch Keller facing Michael Wacha.

