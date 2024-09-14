Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates Preview: Mitch Keller Duels Familiar Foe

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

St. Louis Cardinals v Pittsburgh Pirates PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 2: Mitch Keller #23 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the first inning during the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on July 2, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 8-3 by the Kansas City Royals in the opening game of a weekend series on Friday night at PNC Park.

Luis Ortiz took the loss after struggling and the Pirates struck out 14 times against Alec Marsh and a couple of Royals’ relief pitchers.

The Pirates (70-77) will look to even the series against the Royals (81-67) on Saturday afternoon with Mitch Keller facing Michael Wacha.

    Most Read